Q1 2019 NV5 Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss NV5 financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2019.



Joining us today are Dickerson Wright, Chairman and CEO of NV5; Michael Rama, CFO of NV5; Alex Hockman, President and COO of NV5; and Richard Tong, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at NV5.



I'd now like turn the call over to Richard Tong.



Richard Tong - NV5 Global, Inc. - Executive VP & General Counsel



Thank you, operator. Before we proceed, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements concerning future events and future financial performance. The company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of NV5's annual report on Form 10-K for the year-end December 29, 2018, which is on file with the Securities and Exchang