NV5 Global Inc Investor Day Transcript

May 26, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Jack Cochran - NV5 Global, Inc. - VP of Marketing & IR



Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to NV5's 2022 Investor Day. Before we get started, I'd just like to thank all of you, investors and clients, who have traveled across the country to be with us today in Glenview, Illinois. We really appreciate the support. I'd also like to thank the people that are listening to the webcast live as well as those people that will listen to the webcast in the future days from a recording that will be on our Investor Relations website.



So let's get started by looking at the agenda to see the topics that we'll be discussing today. We will kick off with Dickerson Wright, our Chairman and CEO, introducing beyond engineering. Following that, Edward Codispoti, our Chief Financial Officer, will give an overview of NV5's financial position as well as introduce our path to reaching our goal of being a $1 billion revenue company by the end of 2024. Following Ed's presentation, we're going to give an overview of all 3 of our reporting lines. Kicking that off will be Alex Hockman, President and COO, discussing inf