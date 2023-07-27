NV5 Global Inc Investor Day Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Jack Cochran - NV5 Global, Inc. - VP of Marketing & IR



All right. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to NV5's 2023 Investor Day. I appreciate all of the investors and the clients that have come out here to be with us in person. My name is Jack Cochran, I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations for NV5. And I just want to personally thank you for traveling all the way out here to Chicago for us. Thank you for your support.



This is the second year that we've held our Investor Day in conjunction with the NV5 Invitational, which is -- it's an annual event on the PGA Tours Korn Ferry Tournament. This facility that we're in is the Western Golf Association's headquarters, a beautiful facility that they have, and they've agreed to allow us to have our Investor Day here, and we really appreciate that partnership. So I want to thank the WGA and the Evans Scholars Foundation.



So let's take -- get started here on Slide 2, looking at the safe harbor language for this presentation. This presentation contains forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance. T