Sep 09, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Ann Merrifield - InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's now 8:00 AM, and time to call the meeting to order. On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to welcome you to the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders of InVivo Therapeutics.



I'm Ann Merrifield, Chair of the Board of Directors of InVivo, and I will be presiding over this meeting. This year, we're holding our annual meeting in an all virtual format, and are pleased to have everyone join this live webcast.



At this time, I'd like to introduce Heather Hamel, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of the company who will serve as Secretary of this meeting; and Richard Christopher, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. It is our intention to first complete the formal business of the meeting.



Following the presentation of proposals, there will be an opportunity for discussion of those items. For shareholders, you should have a copy of the rules of conduct for this meeting. Which is posted to the same website through which this virtual meeting is being h