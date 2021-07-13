Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd Analyst Day (English) Transcript

Jul 13, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Miri Segal-Scharia - MS-IR LLC - CEO



Hello, everybody. My name is Miri Segal, I'm the CEO of MS-IR. I'm happy to be here today and to see, at least, virtually, so many familiar faces among those attending Nova's Investor and Analyst Day.



Many of you attended the live Analyst Day back in June 2018. Well, if it weren't such an understatement, I'd say a lot has happened since then. Since 2018, Nova's revenues have grown 50%. Also, over that time span, Nova's share soared from $30 to more than $100. And as you will hear today, we plan to continue and execute a profitable growth strategy that consistently enhances shareholder value.



As much as we would have hoped to host this event in a nice New York City hotel over breakfast or lunch, management will do its best to share the presentation in the most accessible and engaging way possible. First, we will allow Nova's executives to make their presentations and provide a peek into Nova's strategy, financial milestones, growth engines and competitive advantage. It is also very important for us to hear your questions. So please feel