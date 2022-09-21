Nova Ltd Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Sep 21, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Nova's Investor Day. We are excited to see so many people on the line waiting for our session. Before we begin, let me hand it over to Miri to start the Investor Day. Miri?



Miri Segal-Scharia - MS-IR LLC - CEO



Hi, everybody. My name is Miri Segal, and I'm the CEO of MSIR. I'm happy to be here today and to see virtually many familiar faces once again among those attending Nova's Investor and Analyst Day.



Over the past 12 months, Nova has made significant strides and met key milestones on its journey of secular growth. The market has been challenging and turbulent, yet Nova's performance remains stellar.



Today is a great opportunity to share what drives this performance and lay out the plans for the road ahead. First, we will allow Nova's executives to make their presentations and provide a peek into the company's strategy, financial milestones, growth engines and competitive advantage. Since it is vital for us to hear your voices as well, please feel welcome to share