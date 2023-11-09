Q3 2023 Nova Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Good day, and welcome to the Nova Limited Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.



Miri Segal-Scharia - MS-IR LLC - CEO



Welcome all of you to Nova's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. With us on the line today are Mr. Gaby Waisman, President and CEO; and Mr. Dror David, CFO. Before we begin, may I remind our listeners that certain information provided on this call may contain forward-looking statements, and the safe harbor statement outlined in today's earnings release also pertains to this call.



If you have not received a copy of the release, please view it in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Gaby will begin the call with a business update, followed by Dror with an overview of the financials. We will then open the call for the question-and-answer session.



I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Gaby Waisman, Nova's Pre