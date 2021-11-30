enVVeno Medical Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Welcome to the enVVeno Medical Corporation annual shareholder meeting.



Robert Berman - enVVeno Medical Corporation - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. I am Robert Berman, the Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical Corporation. And I'd like to welcome you to our annual meeting. I've been appointed by our Board of Directors to serve as the Chairman of this meeting.



If there are any stockholders present that wish to vote online during the virtual annual meeting, I will be providing specific instructions on how to vote once we review the relevant proposals later in the call.



At this time, I'd like to introduce you to the executive officers and Directors of the company other than myself who are present at the meeting. They include Dr. Francis Duhay; Dr. Sanjay Srivastava; Matthew Jenusait