Q4 2022 Navitas Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for holding, and welcome everyone to the Navitas Semiconductor Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I will now turn the call over to Stephen Oliver, VP, Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. Mr. Oliver, Please go ahead.



Stephen Oliver - Navitas Semiconductor Corporation - VP of Corporate Marketing & IR



Good afternoon, everyone. I am Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. Thank you for joining Navitas Semiconductor's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results conference call. I am joined today by Gene Sheridan, our Chairman, President, CEO and Co-Founder; and Ron Shelton, our CFO and Treasurer.



A replay of this webcast will be available on our website approximately 1 hour following this conference call, and the recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call. Additional information related to our business is also posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Our earnings release includes non-GAAP financi