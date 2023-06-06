Jun 06, 2023 / 04:50PM GMT

Tristan Gerra - Robert W. Baird - Analyst



Okay. Well, let's get started right after lunch. So I'm Tristan Gerra. I'm the semiconductor analyst at Baird.



And I would like to introduce Navitas, a leading supplier of energy efficiency solutions, next-generation energy solutions. We're pleased to have with us today Ron Shelton, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Steve Oliver, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations.



And with that, let's get started.



Questions and Answers:

- Robert W. Baird - AnalystThe first question I have is if you could give us maybe a little bit of an overview on the different opportunities by end market and TAM. I know you went through that a little bit on your earnings call and some of the design win funnel you have for each end market, but I felt it might be a good idea to recap quickly the opportunities that you see here by end market and how you're positioned in each of those.- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation - CFO & Treasur