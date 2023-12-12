Navitas Semiconductor Corp Investor Day Transcript

Dec 12, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Stephen Oliver Navitas Semiconductor Corp.-VP Corporate Marketing&IR



Good afternoon. Welcome to Navitas headquarters. My name is Stephen Oliver. I'm the Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. We have an incredibly packed day today. This is the first Investor Day at our new headquarters building. Those in person, you get to see that building later on today. For those on live stream, we will have some videos of two segments posted by the end of day tomorrow, Pacific Time.



I just have a few things to say first, yes, the slides presented and a video recording of this event will be available on our website by Friday the 15th. Additional information related to our business is also posted on the Investor Relations section of our website, and materials include non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the appendix to the materials to be posted on our website.



In today's event, we will make forward-looking statements about future events or about