May 12, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Nuvve Holding Corporation first-quarter 2022 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Eduardo Royes. Please go ahead, sir.
Eduardo Royes - ICR Strategic Communications & Advisory - IR
Thank you. On today's call are Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer; and David Robson, Chief Financial Officer of Nuvve. Earlier today, Nuvve issued a press release announcing its first-quarter 2022 results. Following prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements reflect Nuvve's best current judgment, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking projections. These risk factors are discussed in Nuvve's filings with the SEC and in the earnings
Q1 2022 Nuvve Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...