Oct 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Northwest Bancshares merger with MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ron Seiffert. Please go ahead.



Ronald J. Seiffert - Northwest Bancshares, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Northwest Bancshares Investor Call. My name is Ron Seiffert, and I'm Chairman, President and CEO of Northwest Bancshares and Northwest Bank.



Joining me on this call this morning is Bill Harvey, our Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us on this call today is Mr. David Heeter, Director, President and CEO of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. We are delighted that you're all with us here today.



On behalf of Northwest Bank and MutualFirst, we're extremely excited to announce the merger of our respective organizations today.



The next few pages of our presen