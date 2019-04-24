NorthWestern Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Robert C. Rowe - NorthWestern Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. On behalf of our Board of Directors, the management team, welcome to our Annual Shareholders Meeting. I'm Bob Rowe, President and CEO. I'm the only nonindependent member of the Board. Thanks very much for being with us here this morning in Huron, and welcome to those listening via the webcast.



Several years ago, we decided to hold most of our quarterly shareholders' meetings or quarterly board meetings and all of our annual meetings in our service territory. We've had a great time here in South Dakota over the last several days, meeting with employees, members of the community. And then also want to recognize the (inaudible) who are here today to watch and participate in the annual meeting.



Everyone here should have signed in at the registration desk right outside the meeting room. If you didn't sign in, please do that at this time. If you don't have a copy of the agenda of the meeting, raise your hand, and we'll bring one to you. At about 10:15, you'll probably hear alarms go off. That's no