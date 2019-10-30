Q3 2019 NorthWestern Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the NorthWestern Corporation's Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to NorthWestern's Investor Relation Officer, Travis Meyer. Sir, please go ahead.



Travis Meyer - NorthWestern Corporation - Director - IR & Corporate Finance



Thank you, Katie. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining NorthWestern Corporation's financial results and conference call for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. NorthWestern's results have been released, and the release is available on our website at northwesternenergy.com. We also released our 10-Q this morning.



On the call with us today are Bob Rowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Brian Bird, Chief Financial Officer, and we also have other members of the management team in the room with us today to address questions, if needed.



Before I turn the call over for us to begin, please note that the company's press release, this presentation, comments by presenters and responses to your questi