NorthWestern Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Robert C. Rowe - NorthWestern Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. This is Bob Rowe. Thank you very much for joining us at this year's annual meeting. The rules of conduct and the agenda are available over the web page that you are all watching.



On behalf of the Board of Directors and management at NorthWestern, welcome to the stockholders' meeting. As CEO, I'm the only nonindependent member of the Board of Directors. And in light of ongoing developments related to the coronavirus public health concerns, we've decided to hold our annual meeting in this virtual format. Actually, from questions already coming in, I think this is proving to be a good way to have this kind of discussion.



I'll start by introducing the 9 members of our Board of Directors. Again, all of these are independent directors, and they are a remarkable group.



First, Steve Adik. Steve has been Chair of the Board since 2018. Prior to that, he was Chair of the Board's Audit Committee since 2004. Tony Clark is a senior adviser at Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP. He's a former distinguished member