Q2 2019 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to Newell Brands Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. A live webcast of this call is available at newellbrands.com on the Investor Relations home page under Events & Presentations.



I will now turn the call over to Nancy O'Donnell, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. O'Donnell, you may begin.



Nancy O'Donnell - Newell Brands Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Newell Brands 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call. Chris Peterson, our Interim CEO and CFO, will be hosting the call today.



Before we begin, let me remind you that this conference call will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from our expectation. I refer you to cautionary language available in our press release and in our SEC filings that describe these risks