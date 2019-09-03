Sep 03, 2019 / 07:45PM GMT

Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



So next up, we have Newell Brands with Interim CEO and CFO, Chris Peterson. Newell had a solid start to the year with quicker-than-expected returns from the new controlled operating model that Chris first introduced at CAGNY in February.



Gross margins are up, quickly showing the benefits of SKU rationalization and inventory management. Cash flow is also improving and the company upped its full year outlook for cash flow by 75% due both to working capital improvements and the decision to retain the Commercial Products business. Still, the operating environment is dynamic, and we're yet to hear from the company's incoming CEO.



Chris, you've had a very big impact very quickly. So thanks so much for joining us at the conference this year.



Christopher H. Peterson - Newell Brands Inc. - Interim CEO, CFO & Executive VP



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. Before I get started, I just wanted to reference the forward-looking statement here that covers the