Q3 2019 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Nancy O'Donnell - Newell Brands Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Newell Brands' Third Quarter Earnings Call. On the call with me today are Ravi Saligram, our President and CEO; and Chris Peterson, our CFO.



During the course of today's call, we will make forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes could differ materially from management's expectations.



Please als