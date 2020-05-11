Newell Brands Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting for Newell Brands Inc. Our host for today's call is Ravi Saligram, President and CEO. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host. Mr. Saligram, you may begin.



Ravichandra K. Saligram - Newell Brands Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon. I'm Ravi Saligram, President and CEO of Newell Brands. The necessary conditions under our bylaws have been met, and I'm pleased to call the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to order. This year, we find ourselves in unprecedented times amidst against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Through this period, Newell Brands has been focused on 3 key priorities: first, promoting the safety and well-being of our employees; second, sustaining the company's financial vitality and business continuity; and finally, keeping our manufacturing facilities and distribution centers operating where possible. I'd like to acknowledge the efforts of all our Newell Brand employees, particularly the frontline workers who courageously kept the company g