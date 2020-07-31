Q2 2020 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Nancy O'Donnell - Newell Brands Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Emma. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Newell Brands' second quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Ravi Saligram, our President and CEO; and Chris Peterson, our CFO and President, Business Operations.



Before we begin, I'd like to inform you that during the course of today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially. I refer you to the cautionary language and risk factors available in our press release and our forms 10-K and 10-Q for a further discussion of factors affecting forward-looking sta