Sep 09, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Samira Somany - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Analyst



Next up this afternoon, we're pleased to welcome Newell Brands. If -- at 1Q results, the feeling listening to Newell's call was that the company just couldn't catch a break given the litany of COVID-19 headwinds impacting its business, with 2Q results, we can begin to see that some of its categories are well situated for when consumers are spending more time close to home.



Today, we're lucky enough to have the company's CEO, Ravi Saligram; and CFO, Chris Peterson, with us in the conference this year. Ravi and Chris, thanks so much for joining us.



Christopher H. Peterson - Newell Brands Inc. - CFO, President of Business Operations & Principal Accounting Officer



Thanks, Samira.



Ravichandra K. Saligram - Newell Brands Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Samira, thank you. I'm delighted to be here. Let me start here with Nancy's surgeon general's warning about forward-looking statements and moves quickly along. And so good afternoon, ladies gentle