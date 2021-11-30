Nov 30, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT

Dara Warren Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Hi. Good morning, everyone. I'm Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's household products and beverage analyst.



So with that, it's certainly been an eventful last few years at Newell, particularly with COVID impacts over the last 1.5 years here. But their strategic turnaround plan really seems to be bearing fruit, particularly with better-than-expected year-to-date results here. And they seemed to be emerging post-COVID in a stronger position.



So joining us today from Newell will be Chris Peterson, the CFO. Great to have you here, Chris. Thanks so much for joining us.



Christopher H. Peterson - Newell Brands Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & President of Business Operation