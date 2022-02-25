Feb 25, 2022 / 05:40PM GMT

Ravichandra K. Saligram - Newell Brands Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Greetings. I'm Ravi Saligram, CEO of Newell Brands. Let me start with the obligatory surgeon general's warning. This presentation and materials and remarks today will contain forward-looking statements. The slide has all the details if you wish to read them.



So now let me give you a sense of where the new Newell is heading. Our strategy is working. The turnaround has gained momentum but we are actually evolving to driving sustainable and profitable growth. We're continuing to reduce complexity. As we look forward, we want to capitalize on our international opportunity and build operational excellence.



Newell at a glance. We're about $10 billion plus in size. We have strength in e-commerce with 22% e-commerce penetration, 25 brands that account for about 85% of our sales, 10 major countries. But importantly, all our top 10 brands are beloved by consumers, and we grew sales on all our top brands in 2021.



We're delivering on our promises. Last 12 quarters, we have met expectations, and in 2021, we beat exp