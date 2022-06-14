Jun 14, 2022 / 07:15AM GMT

Stephen Robert R. Powers - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Welcome, and thanks for joining us. I'm really excited to have Newell back to the conference. I'm super excited to have everybody here back to the conference in person. It's great to be here. And we're thrilled to have both Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Saligram, as well as President and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Peterson.



We're going to use this whole session for interactive Q&A. Before we do that, Ravi will -- is going to give a Surgeon General's warning and then we'll get into it.



Ravichandra K. Saligram - Newell Brands Inc. - CEO & Director



Yes, reluctant to do so. But let me give you the scintillating words about how today we'll be making forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary language and risk factors and our SEC filings for discussion of the factors affecting these statements.



We'll also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Explanations of t