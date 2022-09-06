Sep 06, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Great. We're going to get started. Thanks, everyone, for making it through day 1 of in-person. Really happy to be back on stage and to be here with Newell Brands with CEO, Ravi Saligram; and CFO and President, Chris Peterson.
I think before we start, Ravi has some surgeon general warnings to read into the audience.
Ravichandra K. Saligram - Newell Brands Inc. - CEO & Director
Yes. Scintillating parts. So today's remarks will contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially, and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements. I refer you to the cautionary language and risk factors available in our SEC filings for further details. Today's remarks will also include non-GAAP measures. Explanations for non-GAAP measures and available reconciliations can be found in today's press release and on our IR website.
Newell Brands Inc at Barclays Consumer Staples Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 06, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...