Sep 06, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Great. We're going to get started. Thanks, everyone, for making it through day 1 of in-person. Really happy to be back on stage and to be here with Newell Brands with CEO, Ravi Saligram; and CFO and President, Chris Peterson.



I think before we start, Ravi has some surgeon general warnings to read into the audience.



Ravichandra K. Saligram - Newell Brands Inc. - CEO & Director



Yes. Scintillating parts. So today's remarks will contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially, and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements. I refer you to the cautionary language and risk factors available in our SEC filings for further details. Today's remarks will also include non-GAAP measures. Explanations for non-GAAP measures and available reconciliations can be found in today's press release and on our IR website.



Questions and Answers: