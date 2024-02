Q1 2023 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Newell Brands' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. A live webcast of this call is available at ir.newellbrands.com.



I will now turn the call over to Sofya Tsinis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Tsinis, you may begin.



Sofya Tsinis - Newell Brands Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Newell Brands first-quarter earnings call. On the call with me today are Ravi Saligram, our CEO; Chris Peterson, our President; and Mark Erceg, our CFO.



Before we begin, I'd like to inform you that during the course of today's call, we'll be making forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially, and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements. I refer you to the cautionary language and risk factors available in our earnings release, our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other SEC filings available on our Investor Relations website for