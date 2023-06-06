Jun 06, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Stephen Robert R. Powers - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody. I'm Steve Powers, Deutsche Bank's U.S. consumer goods analyst. And I'm thrilled to welcome everybody to the 20th Annual Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference. To kick things off this morning, we're very pleased to welcome Newell Brands back to the conference. Newell is, as you may know, a leading global consumer goods company with a very strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman and Yankee Candle. The company is also in the midst of a sizable turnaround aiming to reduce complexity, leverage scale and improve both cash and profits. To help tell Newell's story, please join me in welcoming President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Peterson. He is officially on week 3 of his tenure and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Erceg. Chris and Mark will lead us through a presentation. And at the end, if there's time, we'll take a few questions.



Christopher H. Peterson - Newell Brands Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks