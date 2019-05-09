Q1 2019 Northwest Pipe Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, and thank you for standing by. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



Now I'll introduce your first speaker for today, Scott Montross. Please go ahead.



Scott J. Montross - Northwest Pipe Company - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Tom. Good morning, and welcome to Northwest Pipe's Conference Call. My name is Scott Montross, and I'm President and CEO of the company. I'm joined by Robin Gantt, our Chief Financial Officer.



As we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements we make in this call about our expectations for the future are forward-looking statements and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our most recent SEC filings on Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.



I will now turn to Robin, who will discuss our first quarter results.



Robin A. Gantt - Northwest Pipe Company - Senior VP, CFO & Corporate Se