Jun 04, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Richard A. Roman - Northwest Pipe Company - Chairman of the Board
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Rich Roman. I am Chairman of the Board of Directors of Northwest Pipe Company. The directors and officers of the company join me in welcoming you to this annual meeting of shareholders. I would like to thank everyone for joining us. I'm joined today by Scott Montross, the company's CEO; and by our CFO and Corporate Secretary, Aaron Wilkins.
We are excited to be hosting our annual shareholders' meeting virtually, which is part of our effort to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our directors, members of management and shareholders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also anticipate that holding a virtual meeting will allow us to reach a greater number of our shareholders. Virtual attendance at our annual meeting constitutes presence in person under our bylaws.
As our custom, we will first conduct the business of the annual meeting. After the formal meeting has been adjourned, Scott will provide a brief update on the business, after which we will provide time to answer
Northwest Pipe Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 04, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
