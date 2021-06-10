Northwest Pipe Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 10, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Richard Roman -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Rich Roman. I am Chairman of the Board of Directors of Northwest Pipe Company. The directors and officers of the company join me in welcoming you to this Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'm joined today by Scott Montross, the company's CEO; and by our CFO and Corporate Secretary, Aaron Wilkins.



We are to begin hosting our Annual Shareholders Meeting virtually, which is, in part, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we also believe the virtual format allows us to reach a greater number of shareholders. Virtual attendance at our annual meeting constitutes presence in person under the company's bylaws.



As is our custom, we will first conduct the business of the annual meeting. After the formal meeting has been adjourned, Scott will provide a brief update on the business, after which, we will provide time for you -- to answer your questions. (Operator Instructions). Though we may not be able to answer every question, we will do our best to provide a response to as many as possible.



At this point in the meeting, I will ask