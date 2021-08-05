Q2 2021 Northwest Pipe Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Scott J. Montross - Northwest Pipe Company - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Northwest Pipe Company's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Scott Montross, and I'm President and CEO of the company, and I'm joined today by Aaron Wilkins, our Chief Financial Officer.



As we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that the statements made on this call regarding our expectations for the future are forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to