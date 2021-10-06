Oct 06, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Northwest Pipe Company's conference call to discuss our recent acquisition of Park Environmental Equipment LLC, which I'll refer to as ParkUSA. My name is Scott Montross, and I am President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. I am joined today by Aaron Wilkins, our Chief Financial Officer.



By now, all of you should have access to our acquisition announcement press release, which was issued Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. This call is being webcast, and it is available for replay. In addition, a supplemental presentation to accommodate yesterday's press release in conference call can be found on the Investors portion of our website under the Events and Pre