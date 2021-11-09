Q3 2021 Northwest Pipe Co Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Northwest Pipe Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Montross. Please go ahead.
Scott J. Montross - Northwest Pipe Company - President, CEO & Director
Good morning, and welcome to Northwest Pipe Company's third quarter 2021 earnings conference call. My name is Scott Montross, and I'm President and CEO of the company. And I'm joined today by Aaron Wilkins, our Chief Financial Officer.
By now, all of you should have access to our earnings press release, which was issued yesterday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call is being webcast, and it is available for replay.
As we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that the statements made on this call regarding our expectations for the future are forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our most recent Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in our
