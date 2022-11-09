Q3 2022 Northwest Pipe Co Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Scott J. Montross - Northwest Pipe Company - President, CEO & Director



Scott J. Montross - Northwest Pipe Company - President, CEO & Director

Good morning, and welcome to Northwest Pipe Company's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Scott Montross, and I am the President and CEO of the company. I'm joined today by Aaron Wilkins, our Chief Financial Officer.