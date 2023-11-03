Q3 2023 Northwest Pipe Co Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Northwest Pipe Company Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Scott Montross. President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. Thank you. You may begin.



Scott J. Montross - Northwest Pipe Company - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Northwest Pipe Company's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Scott Montross, and I am President and CEO of the company. I'm joined today by Aaron Wilkins, our Chief Financial Officer. By now, all of you should have access to our earnings press release, which was issued yesterday November 2, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call is being webcast, and it is available for replay.



As we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on this call regarding our expectations for the future are forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our most rec