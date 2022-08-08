Q2 2022 Nyxoah SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Jeffrey Feffer (sic) [Jeremy Feffer], Vice President, Investor Relations.



Jeremy Feffer - Nyxoah S.A. - VP of IR & Corporate Communication



Jeremy Feffer - Nyxoah S.A. - VP of IR & Corporate Communication

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the second quarter of 2022. Participating from the company today will be Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer; and Loic Moreau, Chief Financial Officer.



During the call, we'll discuss our operating activities and review our second quarter financial results released after U.S. markets closed today, after which we'll host a question-and-answer session. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, and this call is being recorded and will be archived in the Events section of our Investor Relations website.



Before we begin,