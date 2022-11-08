Q3 2022 Nyxoah SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Thank you, Michelle. Good afternoon, and good evening, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the third quarter of 2022. Participating from the company today will be Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer; and Loic Moreau, Chief Financial Officer. During the call, we will discuss our operating activities and review our third quarter financial results released after U.S. markets closed today, after which we will host a question-and-answer session.



The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. And this call is being recorded and will be archived in the Events section of our Investor Relations website.