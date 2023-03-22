Q4 2022 Nyxoah SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nyxoah Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



I would now turn the conference to your host, [Mikaela Kirkwood], Strategy and Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon and good evening, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2022. I am [Mikaela Kirkwood], Strategy and Investor Relations Manager at Nyxoah. Participating from the company today will be Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer; and Loic Moreau, Chief Financial Officer.



During the call, we will discuss our operating activities and review our fourth quarter financial results released after U.S. market closed today. After which, we will host a question-and-answer session. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. This call is being recorded and will be archived in the Investor section of our Investor Relations tab of our website.



Before we