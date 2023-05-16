May 16, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Nyxoah's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Mikaela Kirkwood, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.
Mikaela Kirkwood - Nyxoah S.A. - Corporate Communication & IR Manager
Good afternoon and good evening, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the first quarter of 2023. I am Mikaela Kirkwood, Corporate Communication and Investor Relations Manager at Nyxoah.
Participating from the company today will be Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer; and Loic Moreau, Chief Financial Officer. During the call, we will discuss our operating activities and review our first quarter financial results released after U.S. market close today. After which, we will host a question-and-answer session. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. This call is being recorded and will be archived in the Events sec
Q1 2023 Nyxoah SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 16, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...