Q1 2023 Nyxoah SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Nyxoah's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Mikaela Kirkwood, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.



Mikaela Kirkwood - Nyxoah S.A. - Corporate Communication & IR Manager



Good afternoon and good evening, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the first quarter of 2023. I am Mikaela Kirkwood, Corporate Communication and Investor Relations Manager at Nyxoah.



Participating from the company today will be Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer; and Loic Moreau, Chief Financial Officer. During the call, we will discuss our operating activities and review our first quarter financial results released after U.S. market close today. After which, we will host a question-and-answer session. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. This call is being recorded and will be archived in the Events sec