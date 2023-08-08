Aug 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Outbrain's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to the management team. Please go ahead.
Imelda Lee -
Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Outbrain's second quarter 2023 results. Joining me on the call today we have Outbrain's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Yaron Galai; Co-CEO, David Kostman; and CFO, Jason Kiviat.
During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. These risk factors are discussed in detail in our Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated in our Form 10-Q and other reports and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the call's o
Q2 2023 Outbrain Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...