Q3 2023 Outbrain Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Outbrain Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder this conference is being recorded.



Now I would like to turn the call over to Outbrain's Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Outbrain third quarter 2023 results. Joining me on the call today, we have Outbrain Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Yaron Galai; Co-CEO, David Kostman; and CFO, Jason Kiviat. During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. These risk factors are discussed in detail in our Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated in our Form 10-Q and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Forward-looking statements speak only as of the call's orig