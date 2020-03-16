Q1 2020 Optical Cable Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Cia and I will be the conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Optical Cable quarter one 2020 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions). Thank you. At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Aaron Palash. Please go ahead, sir.



Aaron Palash - Joele Frank, Wilkinson, Brimmer, Katcher - IR



Great. Good morning and thank you all for participating on Optical Cable Corporation's first quarter of fiscal year 2020 conference call. By this time everyone should have a copy of the earnings press release issued earlier today. You can also visit www.occfiber.com for a copy. On the call with us today are Neil Wilkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of OCC; and Tracy Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of Optical Cable Corporation may