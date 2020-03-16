Mar 16, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Cia and I will be the conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Optical Cable quarter one 2020 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions). Thank you. At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Aaron Palash. Please go ahead, sir.
Aaron Palash - Joele Frank, Wilkinson, Brimmer, Katcher - IR
Great. Good morning and thank you all for participating on Optical Cable Corporation's first quarter of fiscal year 2020 conference call. By this time everyone should have a copy of the earnings press release issued earlier today. You can also visit www.occfiber.com for a copy. On the call with us today are Neil Wilkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of OCC; and Tracy Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of Optical Cable Corporation may
Q1 2020 Optical Cable Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 16, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...