Q3 2020 Optical Cable Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 10, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Maria, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Optical Cable Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. Mr. Palash, you may begin your conference.



Aaron Palash - Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher - MD



Great. Good morning, and thank you all for participating in Optical Cable Corporation's third quarter of fiscal year 2020 conference call. By this time, everyone should have a copy of the earnings press release issued earlier today. You can also visit www.occfiber.com for a copy.



On the call with us today are Neil Wilkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of OCC; and Tracy Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of Optical Cable Corporation may differ materi