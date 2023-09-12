Q3 2023 Optical Cable Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 12, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) Good morning. My name is Angela, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome you to the Optical Cable Corporation Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Mr. Palash, you may begin your conference.



Aaron Palash - Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher - MD



Thank you, Angela.



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for Optical Cable Corporation's Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. By this time, everyone should have a copy of the earnings press release issued earlier today. You can also visit www.occfiber.com for a copy. On the call with us today are Neil Wilkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of OCC; and Tracy Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of Optical