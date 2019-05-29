OceanFirst Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 29, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Christopher D. Maher - OceanFirst Financial Corp. - Chairman, President & CEO



All right. Good evening. I'm Christopher Maher, Chairman of the Board and President and Chief Executive Officer of OceanFirst Financial Corp. It's my pleasure on behalf of the Board of Directors and the officers of OceanFirst Financial Corp. to welcome you to our 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I also welcome all those who are watching in our first ever live webcast of the annual meeting. I'd like to express our appreciation for your attendance at this meeting, which I will chair.



When you registered this evening, you received the agenda and rules of conduct for today's meeting. As shown on the agenda, we will first conduct the formal business of the meeting. Then I will report on recent operations and developments at OceanFirst and share our view on the future of your company. Following that, we'll entertain a general question-and-answer session.



I'd like to introduce our fellow members of the Board of Directors who are seated in the audience today: Steven Brady; Angelo Catania; Anthony Coscia; Michael