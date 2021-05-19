OceanFirst Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Christopher D. Maher - OceanFirst Financial Corp. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Christopher Maher, Chairman of the Board and President and Chief Executive Officer of OceanFirst Financial Corp. It's my pleasure on behalf of the Board of Directors and the officers of OceanFirst Financial Corp. and OceanFirst Bank N.A. to welcome you to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



In order to comply with state health guidance and executive orders and for health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, we are holding this annual meeting virtually. I'd like to express our appreciation for your participation at this meeting, which I will chair. A copy of the agenda and rules of conduct for today's meeting is available on the virtual meeting platform.



Our press release issued on January 28, 2021, confirm the company's plans to hold a virtual-only meeting. Broadridge Financial Solutions is the host of this meeting and will tabulate the stockholder votes. As shown on the agenda, we will first conduct the formal business of this meeting. Then I will report on recent opera