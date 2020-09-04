Ocugen Inc at LD 500 Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Sep 04, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Sanjay S. Subramanian - Ocugen, Inc. - CAO, CFO & Treasurer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ocugen's Corporate Presentation. Ocugen is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to develop gene therapies to cure blindness diseases.



Just quickly, the forward-looking statements, and I'll proceed in -- to go into more details about the company, our product pipeline and our near-term milestones.



So very quickly, Ocugen is developing transformative therapies in both the gene therapy space as well as having a novel biologic in its product pipeline. On the gene therapy space, we have a very breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform, very unique in its kind in the ophthalmology space. We licensed technology from Harvard Medical School, under Dr. Haider's lab, and we are very happy to say that we have actually published our preclinical data for one of our product candidates in Nature, and I'll talk more about it.



But with 2 product candidates under the gene therapy platform, which is OCU400, which is going after diseases -- inherited retinal diseases under the retinitis