Nov 10, 2020 / NTS GMT

Shankar Musunuri - Ocugen, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, CEO & Co-founder



Thank you for joining Ocugen presentation today. We are a biotechnology company focused on transformative therapies with the potential to cure blindness diseases. We have a very strong pipeline starting with our breakthrough gene therapy platform, which we call it the modifier gene therapy, which we have licensed from Harvard Medical School.



The uniqueness of this platform in ophthalmology area that's -- taking the first product OCU400, it can go after many inherited retinal diseases, which are blindness diseases. For example, if you take a disease called retinitis pigmentosa, which is a significant unmet medical need globally, about 1.5 million patients globally struggle with it. So that means -- it's a genetic disease. If your parents have it, most likely you will inherit it. Currently, there are no approved therapies. There is only one product approved, which addresses about 600 patients in the US.



And what we have is a breakthrough and game-changing technology platform. This one product can go after many of thes