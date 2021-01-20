Jan 20, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Shankar Musunuri - Ocugen, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder



Thank you for tuning into Ocugen presentation today. We are a biotechnology company, developing transformative therapies for blindness diseases and a COVID vaccine to save lives.



Starting with our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform, which we believe is not only a breakthrough, but also unique and a game changer in ophthalmology space. One product has potential to treat many inherited retinal diseases. Findings were published in the nature.



OCU400, the first product in the pipeline in the gene therapy based on the AAV-NR2E3, has four orphan drug designations from the FDA. Once again, we're planning to treat retinitis pigmentosa broad disease with this product.



Retinitis pigmentosa has 150 mutations, therefore, it's almost not practical to develop 150 products with the traditional gene therapy. We believe our one product has potential to treat this large disease. Once again, we're planning to initiate our early-stage clinical trials, two parallel Phase 1/2s in the second half of this year.



The next